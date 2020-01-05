Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Receives $23.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 218,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARB remained flat at $$22.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $804.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

