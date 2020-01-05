Capricoin Hits Market Capitalization of $54,317.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a market cap of $54,317.00 and approximately $12,348.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.