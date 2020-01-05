Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.17).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capita to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Capita alerts:

CPI stock traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.17). 3,130,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.