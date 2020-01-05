Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 25,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$49,111,568.18.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total transaction of C$2,208,900.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.57. 3,556,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.22. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$30.01 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7493433 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

