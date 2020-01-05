Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$113.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$111.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$97.55 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.47%.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.