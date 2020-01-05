Bytecoin Trading Up 6.1% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Crex24. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $53.22 million and approximately $5,802.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00727352 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001976 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC, Coindeal, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptohub and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.