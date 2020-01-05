Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $49.87 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $49.87 million and approximately $3,335.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Binance, cfinex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00685109 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Cryptohub, Binance, TradeOgre, OKEx, HitBTC, Coindeal, Crex24 and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

