Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $9.86

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 31.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
