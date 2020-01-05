Brokerages Set Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Price Target at GBX 579.70

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.70 ($7.63).

Several research firms recently commented on MGGT. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price (up from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Investec cut Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON MGGT traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 659.60 ($8.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 647.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 605.88. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 466.90 ($6.14) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.95). The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

