Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Target Price at C$77.83

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.83.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE L traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.47 and a 1 year high of C$76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6534876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

