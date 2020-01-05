Brokerages Set K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Target Price at €13.24

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.24 ($15.39).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of K&S stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €11.04 ($12.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 12 month low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 12 month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.80 and a 200 day moving average of €13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

