Brokerages Set Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) PT at $42.33

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:FC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 152,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

