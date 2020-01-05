Brokerages Set DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $131.08

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,899,000 after buying an additional 1,598,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 45.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,729,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,701,000 after buying an additional 538,922 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,173,000 after buying an additional 454,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,019,000 after buying an additional 428,946 shares during the period.

DLR traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 869,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,847. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

