Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce $295.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.40 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $340.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other ICU Medical news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $5,401,679. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ICUI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $185.50. 124,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,996. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.90. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

