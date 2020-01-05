Brokerages Anticipate Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to Post ($0.02) EPS

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $0.65 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222,920 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZOM remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 404,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,123. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

