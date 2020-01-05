Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.54 Million

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $285.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.16 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $330.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,290,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,869,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,400,000 after buying an additional 700,721 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 971,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.82. 303,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

