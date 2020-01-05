Blox (CDT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $391,619.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Blox token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BigONE, Binance and Mercatox. Blox has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $391,619.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01504020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00123364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blox was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official website is blox.io . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Gate.io, Gatecoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

