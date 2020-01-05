BLAST (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,243.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. BLAST has a total market cap of $55,243.00 and $13.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039326 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000682 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

