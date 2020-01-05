BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Hits $102,179.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. BitSend has a market capitalization of $102,179.00 and $294.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00652386 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000826 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,748,175 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

