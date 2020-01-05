BitGuild PLAT Market Cap Achieves $16,035.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $16,035.00 and $100,819.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01504020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00123364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

