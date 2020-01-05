Bitcoin Red Hits Market Capitalization of $22,044.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $22,044.00 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00187202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.01479650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

