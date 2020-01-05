Bitblocks (BBK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,598.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $11,598.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00056846 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00082949 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,442.30 or 0.99319833 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,102,740 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

