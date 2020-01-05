BidaskClub Lowers Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pra Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pra Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

