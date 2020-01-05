Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $118.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

