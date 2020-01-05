Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.54.

BAX opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $89.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after acquiring an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,444,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,985,000 after acquiring an additional 546,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

