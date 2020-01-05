Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $32.00 at SunTrust Banks

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 60.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 102,636 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth $968,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

