Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.80.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$73.59. 5,439,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.17 and a 1-year high of C$76.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

