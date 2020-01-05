Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BXS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.22. 452,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,128. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

