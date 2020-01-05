Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZRE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,935. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.