Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Azul by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Azul by 409.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Azul by 2.6% in the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth $1,464,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 431,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,917. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of -0.49. Azul has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $44.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. Azul had a return on equity of 141.80% and a net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts predict that Azul will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

