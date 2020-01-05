ATLANT (ATL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $120.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.01507301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

