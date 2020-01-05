ARAW Reaches Market Cap of $18,869.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a market cap of $18,869.00 and $10.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.62 or 0.05893936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026082 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

