APR Coin (APR) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. APR Coin has a market cap of $38,457.00 and $184.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000810 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,690,978 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

