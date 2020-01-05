Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.10.

AMAT opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 319,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 155,717 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

