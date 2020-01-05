APIS (APIS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, APIS has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. APIS has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $188,776.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

