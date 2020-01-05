ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $256.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $138.46 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.67 and a 200 day moving average of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,313 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,814,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

