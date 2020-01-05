Analysts Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTLA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,409. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.