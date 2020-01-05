Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $20.60

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 277,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

