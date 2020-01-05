Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $115.45

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. 314,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,235. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

