Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$3.19

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.03.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

