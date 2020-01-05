Analysts Set Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 122,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,131. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

