Analysts Expect BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 313.64% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIOL. ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

BIOL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.16. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

