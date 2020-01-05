Analysts Anticipate Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manitex International’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Manitex International news, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,498.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,598.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 38.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

MNTX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 11,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,393. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.