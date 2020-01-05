Analysts Anticipate Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post $307.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $310.04 million. Curo Group posted sales of $300.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 325,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,042. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.40. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

