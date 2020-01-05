Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at SunTrust Banks

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.