Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alphabet's score:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,361.52. 1,170,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,332.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,229.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,373.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

