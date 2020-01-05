Alpha Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,113.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $14,113.00 and $22,550.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012707 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000623 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

