Almeela One Day Volume Tops $1,388.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Almeela has a total market cap of $350,274.00 and $1,388.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com . Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

