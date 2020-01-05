All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,237.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $69,237.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.05925455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025612 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

