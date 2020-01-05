Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.53. 154,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$16.62 and a 52-week high of C$21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.27%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.